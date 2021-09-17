Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Happy Constitution Day!

Constitution Day is a celebration of the US Constitution, observed on September 17, the day in 1787 that delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document in Philadelphia. More details here.

In this clip from Star Trek (Omega Glory episode), the Constitution is rediscovered (in a parallel existence) after a long period of misinterpretation, and only Kirk knows its importance…not that such a thing could ever happen. Ahem.

This classic Bugs Bunny/ Daffy Duck cartoon explains the Constitution’s separation of powers and the Bill of Rights, as a conniving Daffy Duck is frustrated by these features when he tries to use government power to outlaw Bugs Bunny.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.