Free State | Documentary

Free State is a new libertarian documentary in the works. Per the film’s website, “The main focus is The Free State Project, a group of approximately 10,000 libertarians that moved to New Hampshire in order to affect change, politically and socially. Is New Hampshire the freest state in the country? How does it compare to other “free” states? Will this movement prevail against backlash from within their own state? How does living in the Free State community protect a person during times of extreme government overreach? This documentary seeks to answer those questions while traveling across what some have called the most beautiful state in the U.S.” The filmmakers have released a teaser trailer:



A previous documentary on this subject — 101 Reasons Liberty Lives in New Hampshire — does a good job explaining why libertarians are moving there.