Free Lunch Express | Film

Bernie Sanders rises from youth in Brooklyn, NY to Senator to Presidential candidate — all the while freeloading off the public and maintaining a secret pact with the spirit of Stalin. [ Free Lunch Express credits: Dir: Lenny Britton/ Alexander Aguila, Laura Aleman, Jessica Jade Andres/ 80 min/ Biography, Comedy/ Anti-Socialism/ 2020]

External Reviews

“The sporadically spot on political satire shreds socialist superstar Bernie Sanders.”

–Hollywood In Toto



How to See It

Amazon (Instant Video)

Online Video Search

Links

IMDB

