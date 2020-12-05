Free Lunch Express | Film

Bernie Sanders rises from youth in Brooklyn, NY to Senator to Presidential candidate — all the while freeloading off the public and maintaining a secret pact with the spirit of Stalin. [ Free Lunch Express credits: Dir: Lenny Britton/ Alexander Aguila, Laura Aleman, Jessica Jade Andres/ 80 min/ Biography, Comedy/ Anti-Socialism/ 2020]
“The sporadically spot on political satire shreds socialist superstar Bernie Sanders.”
–Hollywood In Toto
