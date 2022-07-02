Federal Agents Heroically Smash Keene Bitcoin Biz

New Hampshire is typically ranked among the freest states in the US and is something of a hotbed of libertarian activity. You can get an idea of that from the documentary 101 Reasons to Move to New Hampshire. The city of Keene is at the center of that activity, so much so that it has its own talk show and YouTube channel, Free Keene. The terrific film Derrick J’s Victimless Crime Spree was produced there.

Up until 2021, Keene also had a Bitcoin exchange, in which some of the Free Keene broadcasters were involved. But on March 16, 2021, dozens of federal agents dramatically smashed their way into the house shared by the broadcasters, arresting six of them and charging them with running an unlicensed Bitcoin operation. Incredibly, these charges run up to life imprisonment in some cases.

There is a website raising money for their defense. You can learn more about them and the charges they face in the video below.