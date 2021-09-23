Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Epic Rap Battle: Gun Owner Vs. Liberal

In this short skit from popular YouTube channel MBest11x, it’s gun owner vs. liberal, each making their respective arguments to music in an epic rap battle.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.