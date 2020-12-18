Disney’s Bob Iger May Be Next Ambassador to China

Per the Federalist, “News that former Disney CEO Bob Iger is under consideration to serve as Joe Biden’s Chinese ambassador is a concerning indication the president-elect’s relationship with Beijing will be even worse than expected. Iger, currently the executive chairman of Disney, has collaborated closely with the Chinese government to produce and release films in the Middle Kingdom, a venture that ultimately makes him complicit in the country’s mounting human rights abuses. Bob Iger is exactly the wrong person to nominate for this position which, by the way, is among the most important jobs in the world right now. He’s qualified to negotiate with Beijing, but for all the wrong reasons—cozy ties, long relationships, and tolerance for the government’s terrible conduct.”

