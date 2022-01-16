Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Covid Response Pitch Meeting: Harrison Hill Smith

This hilarious skit by Comedian Harrison Hill Smith reimagines the government’s initial Covid response pitch meeting among experts. If you’re wondering how authorities could have made their response so haphazard and contradictory, this is one scenario.
h/t Instapundit

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.