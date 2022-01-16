This hilarious skit by Comedian Harrison Hill Smith reimagines the government’s initial Covid response pitch meeting among experts. If you’re wondering how authorities could have made their response so haphazard and contradictory, this is one scenario.
h/t Instapundit
Covid Response Pitch Meeting: Harrison Hill Smith
