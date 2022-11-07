COVID Lab Leak Deception: The ‘Kooks’ Were Right

Reason has released an excellent short film, The Lab Leak Deception, on the US government’s coverup of COVID lab leak origins.

It seems that while Anthony Fauci was publicly condemning as kooks and conspiracy theorists those who suggested a connection between COVID and gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, resulting in social media censorship of anyone writing or talking about such a connection — behind the scenes his own government scientists were concluding the virus was man-made, and with plenty of reason to think so.

“Journalists and scientists routinely dismissed the lab leak hypothesis as a crackpot theory and even as ‘racist,’ up until the summer of 2021 when science journalist Nicholas Wade published an influential article, and a viral rant by Jon Stewart pushed it into the mainstream. Until that point, social media platforms had been removing or throttling posts that took it seriously. Anthony Fauci, who didn’t respond to our interview request, said it wasn’t worth even considering the possibility that COVID could have originated in a lab. More recently, emails made public through the Freedom of Information Act have revealed that Fauci, National Institutes of Health (NIH) director Francis Collins, and other prominent public officials took the possibility of a lab origin far more seriously than they were letting on.

Health reporter Emily Kopp has assembled a comprehensive timeline that lays out substantial evidence that Fauci, Collins, and a number of influential scientists misled the public. Whether or not the lab leak theory is correct, it’s now clear that these public officials concealed their conflicts of interest with the Wuhan Institute of Virology and minimized their own roles in providing government funding for unsupervised gain-of-function research that may have led to the pandemic. ‘It seems to me like the status quo is more or less continuing unabated,’ says Kopp. ‘I don’t think that experiments are actually slowing, and I think they might actually be accelerating.'”

