Per the Washington Examiner, “Colt Jaxon won the 2021 Constituting America nationwide First Amendment-themed songwriting contest with his song titled 1A. Last week, the song ranked the fourth-most-streamed song on Play MPE, three notches below Shelton. ‘Our country would not be where it is today without the First Amendment,’ Colt told the Epoch Times. ‘The First Amendment is one of the things that keeps it together. We wouldn’t really be free without it.'”

