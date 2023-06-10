Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Chimerica | TV Series

A photojournalist attempts to discover what happened to the famed Tank Man of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. [ Chimerica credits: Dir: Michael Keillor/ Alessandro Nivola, Cherry Jones, Terry Chin/ 4×47 min/ Drama/ Resistance to Tyranny, Democide, Libertarian Heroes/ 2019]

“For a thriller, Chimerica presents a remarkably complex and perceptive analysis of the CCP’s ruthless conduct domestically and abroad. The title is a reference to a term economic historian Niall Ferguson developed with economist Moritz Schularick to ironically describe the intertwining of the U.S. and Chinese economies. It’s rather fitting, because Kirkwood’s characters are constantly faced with choices between dirty money and human rights. Very highly recommended.”
–Epoch Times

