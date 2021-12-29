Cato: New Hampshire Is The Freest State In US

The Cato Institute just updated its annual ranking of freedom by US state. In terms of economic and personal freedom, New Hampshire is the freest state according to the analysis. Here’s the full ranking:

Cato’s selection of New Hampshire concurs with an earlier ranking by the Free State Project, an effort by libertarian activists to gather enough libertarians in one state to create a sort of cultural and political homeland, a place where libertarians can live among one another, and together exert enough political power to (finally) be effective.

The Free State Project made this excellent video offering 101 reasons New Hampshire is the freest state and just generally the place to be. It builds a surprisingly good case. I already knew that New Hampshire had no sales tax and no income tax, but I had no idea about the other 99 reasons why it’s such a desirable place for libertarians (or for that matter anyone) to live.