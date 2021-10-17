Cancel Culture Is Poisoning America

The Atlas Society has released this entertaining short animation about cancel culture and its poisonous effect on America, and for that matter the world.
Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World
Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries
The Atlas Society has released this entertaining short animation about cancel culture and its poisonous effect on America, and for that matter the world.
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.