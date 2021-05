A journalist now faces 20 years in prison for investigating corruption at a women’s shelter in Florida. Per PJMedia, “investigative journalist Tom Lemons had a career as a small-town newsman covering police activity, politics, and county business until one day, he dug into a scandal no one wanted him to find.” You can learn more about the story in the documentary Behind the Gate, below. Lemons also has a GoFundMe page to raise money for his legal defense.

