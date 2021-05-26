Badass Beauty Queen | Documentary

Anastasia Lin wins the annual Miss World Canada beauty contest and uses her newfound notoriety to campaign against human rights abuses in communist China. [ Badass Beauty Queen credits: Dir: Theresa Kowall-Shipp/ Anastasia Lin/ 100 min/ Documentary/ Libertarian Heroes, Anti-Socialism/ Country/ 2018]

External Reviews

“An incredibly inspirational and thought-provoking documentary about a young woman who took on an entire governmental regime.”

–In Their Own League



How to See It

Amazon (Instant Video)

Online Video Search

Links

Official Homepage

IMDB

Wikipedia

Related Film: Bleeding Edge