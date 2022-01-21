Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Antifa: Rise Of The Black Flags | Documentary

An examination of the rise of the left-wing paramilitary group Antifa reveals its Marxist roots and violent plans. [ Antifa: Rise of the Black Flags credits: Dir: Dave Lugo/ Raheem Kassam, Jack Posobiec, David Reaboi/ 61 min/ Documentary/ Anti-Socialism/ 2020]

Note: the full documentary follows the trailer below and can also be found online via search.

“Joe Biden may dismiss the Marxist movement, but this doc does no such thing.”
–Antifa: Rise of the Black Flags’ Shows the Chaos, Anarchy Hatched by an ‘Idea’

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.