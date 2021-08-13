Anthem Film Festival: List of Nominees & Award Winners

The Anthem Film Festival is an annual screening of the latest libertarian films and documentaries. It is part of the larger FreedomFest event. Below is a list of Anthem Film Festival winners for the years 2011-2021.

2021 Anthem Film Festival Winners

For more details on these films, see the Anthem Film Festival homepage.

Anthem/FreedomFest Grand Prize

–Mighty Ira [Directors: Chris Maltby, Nico Perrino, Aaron Reese]

Narrative Feature

Best Libertarian Ideals: Anthem: the Animated Movie [Director: Rob Hustle]

Excellence in Filmmaking: Rocket Stahr’s Death of a Rockstar [Director: Cole James Gentles]

Documentary Feature

Best Documentary Feature: Mighty Ira [Director: Chris Maltby, Nico Perrino, Aaron Reese]

Best International Documentary Feature: Better Left Unsaid [Director: Curt Jaimungal]

Excellence in Filmmaking: Rush to Judgment: Encounter at the Lincoln Memorial [Directors: Steve Oldfield, Ryan Anderson]

Best Libertarian Ideals: Surviving Socialism [Director: Luke Livingston]

Honorable Mention: What Killed Michael Brown? [Director: Eli Steele]

Official Selection: Corporate Welfare: Where’s the Outrage? [Director: Maureen Castle Tusty]

Official Selection: Thomas Sowell: Common Sense in a Senseless World [Director: Kyle Clark]

Official Selection: Trauma to Triumph: The Rise of the Entrepreneur [Director: Harold Klein, Daniel Saulnier]

Special Awards

Audience Choice (Feature Length): Rush to Judgment: Encounter at the Lincoln Memorial [Directors: Steve Oldfield, Ryan Anderson]

Audience Choice (Short Film): Days Before the Dawn [Director: Trevor Klein]

AnthemVault Prize for Best Original Score: Rocket Stahr’s Death of a Rockstar [Director: Cole James Gentles]

Short Narrative

Best Short Narrative: A Piece of Cake [Directors: Austin and Meredith Bragg]

Best Comedy: A Piece of Cake [Directors: Austin and Meredith Bragg]

Best International Short: Growing Pains [Director: Jack Curtis]

Excellence in Filmmaking: The Perfect One [Director: Matt Szewczyk]

Best Libertarian Ideals: Sundown Trail [Director: Luke Guidici]

Official Selection: One Nice Day [Sousan Salamat]

Official Selection: Police Werk [Jared Sichel, Gabriel Yaffe]

Official Selection: Real Unity [Sam Martin]

Official Selection: The Edited [Adam Choit]

Official Selection: The Intimate Touch [Michael Stoen, Ariel McMillion]

Official Selection: This is Me [Lucas Diercouff]

Short Documentary

Best Short Documentary: All We Have [Director: Matt Battaglia]

Excellence in Filmmaking: Taking Poletown [Director: Tim Hedberg

Best Libertarian Ideals: Days Before the Dawn [Director: Trevor Klein]

Honorable Mention: Off the Rails, the Lenore Skenazy Story [John Papola]

Pacific Legal Foundation: Defending Freedom Through Film Awards:

—Cyberpunk 2077’s Dystopian City Planning [Calvin Tran]

–Dream Factories [Josh Oldham]

–Legacy [Josh Oldham]

–A Working Family [Josh Oldham, Dave Penner]

Official Selection: A Message to My Youngest Son [Letitia Capili]

Official Selection: Serving Thousands: The 29 Diner Story [Dugan Bridges]

Official Selection: The Unseen [Nicholas Nikides]

Official Selection: Witness Project: Elida Dakoli of Albania [Hawk Jensen]

2020 Anthem Film Festival Winners

For more details on these films, see the Anthem Film Festival homepage.

Anthem/FreedomFest Grand Prize

–Man in the Arena [Director: Michael Barnes]

Narrative Feature

Best Narrative Feature: Speed of Life [Director: Liz Manashil]

Excellence in Filmmaking: Mondo Hollywoodland [Director: Janek Ambros]

Documentary Feature

Best Documentary Feature: They Say It Can’t Be Done [Director: Michael “Oz” Ozias]

Best International Feature Narrative: Bassil’ora [Director: Rebecca Basso]

Excellence in Filmmaking: Money Machine [Director: Ramsey Denison]

Libertarian Ideals: How to Love Your Enemy: A Restorative Justice Story [Director: Sam Martin & Matt Battaglia]

Special Awards

Audience Choice Award (tie): Man in the Arena [Director: Michael Barnes] & They Say It Can’t Be Done [Michael “Oz” Ozias]

Anthemvault Prize for Best Original Score: The Common Ground Sound [Composer: Jill Riley]

Short Narrative

Best Short Narrative: A Piece of Cake [Directors: Austin and Meredith Bragg]

Best Comedy: A Piece of Cake [Directors: Austin and Meredith Bragg]

Best International Short: Growing Pains [Jack Curtis]

Excellence in Filmmaking: The Perfect One [Director: Matt Szewczyk]

Best Libertarian Ideals: Sundown Trail [Director: Luke Guidici]

Official Selection: One Nice Day [Sousan Salamat]

Official Selection: Police Werk [Jared Sichel, Gabriel Yaffe]

Official Selection: Real Unity [Sam Martin]

Official Selection: The Edited [Adam Choit]

Official Selection: The Intimate Touch [Michael Stoen, Ariel McMillion]

Official Selection: This is Me [Lucas Diercouff]

Short Documentary

Best Short Documentary: The Big Skim [Director: Molly Dedham]

Best International Documentary: Where the Directives Grow [Tomasz Agencki]

Excellence in Filmmaking: The Falconer [Director: Ian Reid]

Libertarian Ideals: Korematsu Versus US [Director: Matt Wood]

Best Libertarian Series: Architects of Woke: Howard Zinn, Hollywood, and the Fairy Tale of American Evil [Rob Montz]

Honorable Mention: IRIC [Sandra Tamkin]

Honorable Mention: My Name is Chip Wilson [Patrick Reasonover]

Honorable Mention: My Name is Hong Kong [Patrick Reasonover]

Honorable Mention: The Politically Incorrect Guides to Communism and Journalism [Patrick Reasonover]

Honorable Mention: Quota [Josh Oldham]

2019 Anthem Film Festival Winners

For more details on these films, see the Anthem Film Festival homepage.

Anthem/FreedomFest Grand Prizes

No Safe Spaces [Director: Justin Fok]

Tangle [Director: Malihe Ghloamzadeh]

Narrative Feature

Best Narrative Feature: Miracle in East Texas [Director: Kevin Sorbo]

Official Selection: Love Immortal [Director: Robert Joseph Butler]

Documentary Feature

Best Documentary Feature: Invalidated [Director: Luke Livingston]

Excellence in Filmmaking: The Creepy Line [Director: M.A. Taylor]

Libertarian Ideals: The Fight of Our Lives: Defeating the Ideological War Against the West [Director: Gloria Z. Greenfield]

Special Awards

Audience Choice Award: Tank Man [Director: Robert Peters]

Anthemvault Prize for Best Original Score: Regulation [Composer: Sam Estes]

Special Jury Prize Award: In Money We Trust? [Director: Paul Sanderson]

Foreign Narrative

Best International Feature Narrative: aKasha [Director: Hajooj Kuka]

Best Foreign Short Narrative: Raheel [Director: Ayat Asadi Rahbar]

Excellence in Filmmaking: Bailaora [Director: Rubin Stein]

Libertarian Ideals: The Stain [Director: Shoresh Vakili]

Short Narrative

Best Short Narrative: Demand Curve [Directors: Austin and Meredith Bragg]

Best Comedy: The Surge [Directors: Jared Sichel and Gabriel Yaffe]

Excellence in Filmmaking: Regulation [Director: Ryan Patch]

Libertarian Ideals: My Name is Victimhood [Director: Jennifer Grossman]

Official Selection: The Last Straw [Katie Christofferson]

Official Selection: Love Gov2 [John Papola]

Short Documentary

Best Short Documentary: Made in Mehke [Director: Valerie Hinkle-Marshall]

Excellence in Filmmaking: The Right to Bear 3D Printers [Director: Logan Albright]

Libertarian Ideals: American Consequences 2020 [Director: Fred Gundry]

Official Selection: American Craft: What Beer Can Teach Us About Well-Crafted Laws [Director: Matt Wood]

Official Selection: Architects of Woke: Judith Butler’s War on Science [Rob Montz]

Official Selection: Big Lies: The Forgotten Russian Holocaust [Igor Runov]

Official Selection: One Laptop Is a Passport to the World [Melissa Mann]

Official Selection: The Politically Incorrect Guide to the Constitution [Jake Klein]

Official Selection: State of War [Matt Battaglia]

2018 Anthem Film Festival Winners

Anthem/FreedomFest Grand Prize

Skid Row Marathon [Director: Mark Hayes]

…also Best Feature Documentary

…also Best Original Score

Documentary Feature

Audience Choice Award: The Housing Bubble [Director: Jimmy Morrison]

International Feature Documentary: Cyborgs Among Us [Director: Rafel Duran Torrent]

Excellence in Filmmaking: Sweden: Lessons for America? [Directors: James Tusty and Maureen Castle Tusty]

Best Libertarian Values: From the Ground Up [Director: David Lasdon]

Short Narrative

Best Overall: Gringa [Directors: Lana Link and Claudia Murray]

Best International Short Narrative: The Peculiar Abilities of Mr. Mahler [Director: Paul Philipp]

Best Comedy: The Inconsiderate Houseguest [Director: Letitia Capili]

Excellence in Filmmaking: Are You Volleyball? [Director: Mohammad Bakhshi]

Best Libertarian Values: Gandhi vs. Justice [Director: Pratik Khandhadiya]

Short Documentary

Best Overall: Saber Rock [Directors: Tom and Matt Locastro]

Audience Choice Award: Off The Grid With Thomas Massie [Director: Matt Battaglia]

Excellence in Filmmaking: Wanda Wos Lorenc: The Witness Project [Director: Hawk Jensen]

Best Libertarian Values: Off The Grid With Thomas Massie [Director: Matt Battaglia]

Special Jury Award for Heroism: Saber Rock [Directors: Tom and Matt Locastro]

2017 Anthem Film Festival Winners

Anthem/FreedomFest Grand Prize

Little Pink House [Director: Courtney Balaker]

…also Best Narrative Feature

…also Best Original Score

Anthem/FreedomFest Grand Prize

What Happened in Vegas [Director: Ramsey Denison]

…also Best Documentary Feature

Narrative Feature

Best Libertarian Ideals: Re-Evolution [Director: David Sousa Moreau]

Documentary Feature

Best Overall: Incarcerating Us [Director: Regan Hines]

Audience Choice Award: I Am, Or How Jack Became Black [Director: Eli Steele]

Best Intl. Documentary: Secrets of the Magna Carta [Director: Martin Durkin]

Excellence in Filmmaking: School, Inc. [Director: Andrew Coulson]

Excellence in Filmmaking, Intl. Documentary: Born Blue: The Guyana Project [Director: Geordie Day]

Best Libertarian Ideals: I Am, Or How Jack Became Black [Director: Eli Steele]

Short Narrative

Best Overall: Temporary [Director: Milena Govich]

Excellence in Filmmaking: A Lifetime Later [Director: Adrienne Levy]

Best Libertarian Ideals: Freedom On Trial [Director: John Papola]

Short Documentary

Best Overall: Mama Rwanda [Directors: Laura Waters Hinson]

Audience Choice Award: And My Prison Bars Bloom: The True Story of Armando Valladares [Director: Jeff Gasser]

Excellence in Filmmaking: Anastasia Lin: The Witness Project [Director: Hawk Jensen]

Best Libertarian Ideals: Silence U [Director: Rob Montz]

Special Jury Prize: Go to Where the Light Is: Escaping North Korea (The Yeonmi Park Story) [Director: Josh Oldham]

Excellence in Commercial Filmmaking: I, Whiskey: The Human Spirit [Director: Pip Gilmour]

2016 Anthem Film Festival Winners

Anthem/FreedomFest Grand Prize

Can We Take a Joke? [Director: Ted Balaker]



…also Excellence in Filmmaking Award

Documentary Feature

Best Overall: Deep Web [Director: Alex Winter]

Best Libertarian Ideals: Of Dogs and Men [Director: Michael Ozias]

Short Narrative

Best Overall: Everything [Director: R. J. Daniel Hanna]

Excellence in Filmmaking: I’ve Just Had a Dream [Director: Javier Navarro]

Best Libertarian Ideals: The Return [Director: Matthew Szewczyk]

Best Libertarian Comedy: Love Gov: From First Date to Mandate [Directors: John Papola and Bradley Jackson]

Short Documentary

Best Overall: Seized [Directors: Matthew and Thomas Locastro]

Excellence in Filmmaking: People Like Us [Director: Tina Gharavi]

Best Libertarian Ideals: Mule: Living on the Outside [Director: John McDonald]

Audience Choice Awards

Narrative: Everything [Director: R. J. Daniel Hanna]

Documentary: Deep Web [Director: Alex Winter]

Anthem Vault Awards

Best Original Score: Of Dogs and Men [Composer: David Bateman, Director: Michael Ozias]

2015 Anthem Film Festival Winners

Anthem/FreedomFest Grand Prize

Powers War [Director: Cameron Trejo]



Documentary Feature

Best Overall: Powers War [Director: Cameron Trejo]

Excellence in Filmmaking: Prison Terminal: The Last Days of Captain Jack Hall [Director: Edgar Barens]

Best Libertarian Ideals: Imminent Threat [Director: Janek Ambros]

Best International Documentary: Bitcoin: The End of Money as We Know It [Directors: Torsten Hoffmann and Michael Watchulonis]

Short Narrative

Best Overall: Where We Go from Here [Director: Matthew Szewczyk]

Excellence in Filmmaking: Shelter [Director: R. J. Daniel Hanna]

Best Libertarian Ideals: Helio [Director: Teddy Cecil]

Short Documentary

Best Overall: Vision: Healing the Blind in Ethiopia [Director: Eric Perlman]

Excellence in Filmmaking: Farming in Fear [Director: Sean Malone]

Best Libertarian Ideals: Police Strike Force [Director: Deron Brunson]

Audience Choice Awards

Narrative: Where We Go from Here [Director: Matthew Szewczyk]

Documentary: Farming in Fear [Director: Sean Malone]

Anthem Vault Awards

Best Original Score: Powers War [Director: Cameron Trejo]

Best Libertarian Theme: Bitcoin: The End of Money as We Know It [Directors: Torsten Hoffmann and Michael Watchulonis]

2014 Anthem Film Festival Winners

Anthem/FreedomFest Grand Prize

Poverty, Inc. [Director: Michael Matheson Miller; Mark Weber, Co-Producer]



Narrative Feature

Best Overall: Atlas Shrugged III: Who is John Galt? [Director: James Manera; John Aglialoro, Executive Producer]

Excellence in Filmmaking: The Last Eagle Scout [Director: Kels Goodman]

Best Libertarian Ideals: Collapse [Director: Dave McCormick]

Documentary Feature

Best Overall: America: Imagine the World Without Her [Director: Dinesh D’Souza and John Sullivan; Gerald Molen, Producer]

Excellence in Filmmaking: Poverty, Inc. [Director: Michael Matheson Miller]

Best Libertarian Ideals: Dog Days [Directors: Kasey Kirby and Laura Waters Hinson]

International Documentary



Best Overall: Freedom from Choice [Director: Tim Delmastro]

Excellence in Filmmaking: Exit [Directors: Klaus Erik Okstad, Olav Njaastad, Anders Somme]

Short Narrative

Best Overall: Cough [Director: Jason Kempnich]

Short Documentary

Best Overall: No Vans Land [Director: Sean Malone]

Excellence in Filmmaking: Don’t Cage my Speech! A Student Schools his College [Director: Ted Balaker]

Best Libertarian Ideals: Before Snowden: Behind the Curtain [Directors: Bill and Tricia Owen]

Audience Choice Awards

Feature length: Poverty, Inc. [Director: Michael Matheson Miller]

Short: The Ticket: Stories of School Choice in Education [Director: Bob Bowdon]

2013 Anthem Film Festival Winners

Anthem/FreedomFest Grand Prize

L1ttl3 Br0th3r [Director: Cyrus Saidi]



Documentary Feature

Best Overall: Money for Nothing: Inside the Federal Reserve [Director: Jim Bruce]

Excellence in Filmmaking: Hating Breitbart [Director: Andrew Marcus]

Best Libertarian Ideals: America’s Longest War [Director: Paul Feine]

Best International Documentary Feature: Post Lebanon [Director: Lior Agur]

Short Documentary

Best Overall: I, Pencil [Director: Nick Tucker]

Excellence in Filmmaking: The Last Week: How Lawsuits Doomed an American Icon [Director: Curtis Briggs]

Best Libertarian Ideals: Act of Terror [Directors: Gemma Atkinson and Fred Grace]

Short Narrative

Best Overall: L1ttl3 Br0th3r [Director: Cyrus Saidi]

Excellence in Filmmaking: Knocked Down [Director: Reaves Washburn]

Best Libertarian Ideals: Son of Man [Directors: Janek Ambros]

Audience Choice Awards

Documentary Feature: What if Cannibas Cured Cancer [Director: Len Richmond]

Short Documentary: I, Pencil [Director: Nick Tucker]

Short Narrative: L1ttl3 Br0th3r [Director: Cyrus Saidi]

Honorable Mention



Documentary Feature, Libertarian Ideals: Rebel Evolution [Director: Anna Zetchus Smith]

Short Narrative, Audience Choice: The Pilgrim [Director: Sean Buttimer]

2012 Anthem Film Festival Winners

Anthem/FreedomFest Grand Prize

The Afghan Nightmare [Director: Klaus Erik Okstad]

Documentary Feature

Best Overall: Ayn Rand & The Prophecy of ‘Atlas Shrugged’ [Director: Chris Mortensen]

Excellence in Filmmaking: An Inconsistent Truth [Director: Shayne Edwards; written and produced by Phil Valentine]

Best Libertarian Ideals: Nullification: The Rightful Remedy [Director: Jason Rink]

Short Documentary

Excellence in Filmmaking: Everything is Incredible [Directors: Tyler Bastien, Trevor Hill, Tim Skousen]

Best Libertarian Ideals: Don’t Mess with ‘Firefly’ [Director: Ted Balaker]

Short Narrative

Best Overall: The Parachute Ball [Director: Peter Boothby]

Excellence in Filmmaking: Closing Bell [Director: Janek Ambros]

Best Libertarian Ideals: The Conversation [Director: Courtney Balaker]

2011 Anthem Film Festival Winners

PRI Prize for Excellence in Filmmaking and Libertarian Ideals

The Cartel [Director: Bob Bowdon]



Best Film



Best Narrative Feature: alleged [Director: Tom Hines]

Best Documentary Feature: The Cartel [Director: Bob Bowdon]

Best Short Drama: Bright [Director: Benjamin Busch]

Best Short Comedy: Final Census [Director: Shawn Monaghan]

Best Short Documentary: Gentle Men [Director: Jesse Gibbons]

Best International Narrative Feature: Butterfly Crush [Director: Alan Clay]

Best International Documentary: Overdose [Director: Martin Borgs]

Special Jury Prize for Excellence in Filmmaking

Narrative Feature: Marathon [Director: Biju Viswanath]

Documentary Feature: Cool It [Director: Ondi Timoner]

Short Drama: Tyttonen [Director: Fabian Giessler]

Short Comedy: Fairy Tale of London Town [Director: Louis Neethling]

Special Jury Prize for Libertarian Ideals

Narrative Feature: Lady Magdalene’s [Director: J. Neil Schulman]

Documentary Feature: Indoctrinate U [Director: Evan Coyne Maloney]

Short Drama: Threnody [Director: Sean Buttimer]

Short Comedy: Et Miaow Alors [Director: Adrian Westbrook]

Short Documentary: The Sea is a Harsh Mistress [Director: Jason Sussberg]

Grand Jury Special Presentation

Zero Percent [Director: Tim Skousen]

Audience Choice Awards



Narrative Feature: alleged [Director: Tom Hines]

Documentary Feature

Cool It [Director: Ondi Timoner]

Zero Percent [Director: Tim Skousen]

Short

Bright [Director: Benjamin Bush]