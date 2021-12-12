Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

A Clean Public Restroom In NYC: How It Got That Way

Journalist John Stossel has found a clean public restroom in New York City, not only that but it’s in a clean and popular park. How does it stay that way? He explains in this short video.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.