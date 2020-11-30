12 Libertarian DVD Holiday Gifts Under $10

Need some quick gift ideas for that special libertarian friend? Here are twelve films currently for sale on DVD for less than $10 at Amazon.

The new kid in a small town leads a high-school rebellion against the town’s anti-dancing law. [Dir: Craig Brewer/ Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough, Dennis Quaid/ 113 min/ Drama, Musical-Dance/ Government Enforced Morality]

“[In Footloose ] the town passed ordinances enforcing a curfew on minors and outlawing public dancing. Alas, the town’s officials and even its pastor – played by Dennis Quaid with nary a twinkle – weren’t up on their Genesis, or else they would have realized: As soon as you tell people what they absolutely must not do, that’s all they want to do.”

–SFGate

Currently on Amazon for $4.00

WINNER: TOP 25 LIBERTARIAN FILMS

When a rural farmer builds a new home as a kindness to his ailing wife, a government bureaucrat threatens to tear it down for building code violations. Based on a true story. [Dir: Michael McGowan/ James Cromwell, Ronan Rees, Geneviève Bujold/ 102 min/ Drama/ Anti-regulation, Individualism]

“This film is notable as well for telling the love story of an elderly couple; in this age of hard-bodied youthful Hollywood stars, you don’t see that very often. And the story works, frankly far better and with more honesty than many cinematic teenage romps, thanks the excellent casting of James Cromwell in the lead and Geneviève Bujold as his memory-impaired wife. There is something a bit “made-for-TV” about the film in terms of production values, but you forget all that in the context–the picture of two people facing the fading light of age with dignity, resolve, and a kind of poignant understated heroism. Tears were shed at the end, both on screen…and off.”

–MissLiberty.com

Currently on Amazon for $9.85 | Great DVD pick for a date night!

WINNER: TOP 25 LIBERTARIAN DOCUMENTARIES

A father forced by the public school system to categorize his multiracial children by “primary race” explores the silliness of racial identity. [ How Jack Became Black credits: Dir: Eli Steele/ 96 min/ Documentary/ Equality & Law, Individualism/ 2018]

“There is a growing group in this country who feel that they cannot be simply placed into one racial category. Yet, what if that is exactly what society is trying to make them do? This is a battle we see taking place in the new documentary How Jack Became Black.”

–The Black Geeks

Currently on Amazon for $9.99

WINNER: TOP 25 LIBERTARIAN FILMS

A woman tries to have her eccentric brother institutionalized. [ Harvey credits: Dir: Henry Koster/ James Stewart, Josephine Hull, Peggy Dow, Charles Drake/ 104 min/ Comedy/ Psychiatry & Force, Social Tolerance]

“A well written story full of good will and humor that implicitly defends the freedom of eccentrics to be eccentric.”

–MissLiberty.com

Currently on Amazon for $8.39

A young man’s romantic delusion renews his psychiatrist’s passion for life. [Dir: Jeremy Leven/ Johnny Depp, Marlon Brando, Faye Dunaway/ 92 min/ Romance, Comedy/ Psychiatry & Force, Individualism]

“A romantic film in every sense of the word: it’s about love, about making an adventure of life, and about the liberating effect that such an imaginative attitude has on people.”

–MissLiberty.com

Currently on Amazon for $9.98 | Great DVD pick for a date night!

WINNER: TOP 25 LIBERTARIAN FILMS

An old woman’s refusal to pay for a dog license sets in motion a chain of events that humbles her local government. Storm in a Teacup credits: [Dir: Victor Saville, Ian Dalrymple/ Vivien Leigh, Rex Harrison, Cecil Parker/ 87 min/ Comedy/ Britain/ Free Press as Hero, Abuse of Power]

“The script, based on a stage play, is tremendously witty, the acting talent (including a young Vivien Leigh) is some of the finest of its time, and the direction makes the most of both. For fans of British humor in particular, this is a real gem.”

–MissLiberty.com

Currently on Amazon for $9.99

ACADEMY AWARD WINNER: BEST PICTURE (2003)

ACADEMY AWARD NOMINEE: BEST PICTURE (2001, 2002)

A small band of heroes embark on a journey to destroy an all-powerful ring before its evil conjurer can use it to enslave the world. [ Lord of the Rings credits: Dir: Peter Jackson/ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen/ 178min/ Fantasy/ Power Corrupts]

“Libertarians will appreciate the ‘power corrupts’ theme as well as the portrayal of the central hero–Frodo, a wide-eyed ‘Hobbit’ (a small elfin creature) admirably played by Elijah Woods. Small and elfin though he may be, he rises to the task of keeping the world free. As so often in real life, the great battles between good and evil, between freedom and slavery, are not won or lost solely in contests of giants, but in the incremental deeds of those ordinary heroes to whom the torch falls.”

–MissLiberty.com

Currently on Amazon for $7.99

Two citizens of a twenty-third century automated welfare state reveal the lie on which their static society is based, and so destroy it. [Dir: Michael Anderson/ Michael York, Jenny Agutter, Richard Jordan, Peter Ustinov/ 120 min/ SciFi-Fantasy, Action-Adventure/ Democide]

“An imaginative and sometimes exciting story, marked by memorable performances by Michael York and Peter Ustinov.”

–MissLiberty.com

Currently on Amazon for $5.99 | Great DVD pick for classic sci-fi fans!

A vacationing American family accidentally ends up behind the Iron Curtain and is mistaken for spies. [ Don’t Drink the Water credits: Dir: Howard Morris/ Jackie Gleason, Estelle Parsons, Ted Bessell/ 100 min/ Comedy/ Escape from Socialism, Abuse of Power]

“Don’t Drink the Water explicitly lampoons some of the more stereotypical aspects of socialism, and even better, it puts high-handed U.S. government officials in their place.”

–MissLiberty.com

Currently on Amazon for $9.99

An Army sergeant uses his own Sherman tank to rescue his son from a corrupt local sheriff and make a run for the state border. [ Tank credits: Dir: Marvin J. Chomsky/ James Garner, G.D. Spradlin, C. Thomas Howell/ 113 min/ Action-Adventure/ Corrupt Government, Second Amendment]

“A generally satisfying chase film with a libertarian twist.”

–MissLiberty.com

Currently on Amazon for $8.59 | Great DVD pick for a family movie night!

A group of young men–Sam Adams, John Adams, Paul Revere, John Hancock and Dr. Joseph Warren–secretly join together to oppose British domination, and end up sparking the American Revolution. [Dir: Kari Skogland/ Ben Barnes, Marton Csokas, Ryan Eggold/ 87 min/ Drama, History/ American Revolution, Resistance to Tyranny]

“Sons of Liberty is really the first good cinematic update in nearly 60 years to the story of America’s founding. And that’s what makes this History Channel production so important—it breathes new life into the story of the Revolution, by dramatizing it in terms not just accessible but engaging, even one might say sexy.”

–MissLiberty.com

Currently on Amazon for $7.99 | Great DVD pick for July 4th celebrations!

WINNER: TOP 25 LIBERTARIAN FILMS

In a future time when books are banned, a secret underground preserves the world’s literature. [ Fahrenheit 451 credits: Dir: François Truffaut/ Julie Christie, Oskar Werner, Cyril Cusack/ 112 min/ SciFi-Fantasy, Drama/ Freedom of Speech]

“Fahrenheit 451 is a wonderful Ray Bradbury story, and its antiauthoritarian content will make it of very strong interest to libertarians. Truffaut’s telling of this story is Hitchcockian at times, and seems all the more so supported, as it is, by an excellent Bernard Hermann musical score.”

–MissLiberty.com

Currently on Amazon for $9.19