Zack Snyder Fountainhead | Film News

This post tracks developments in the Zack Snyder Fountainhead film adaptation, an upcoming third cinematic version of the controversial novel by Ayn Rand. The novel was previously made into a film by King Vidor in 1949 and by Indian director Agradoot in 1958.



No one seems to be reporting on the connection, but Zack Snyder just launched his new production company under the moniker “The Stone Quarry.” It just happens that his next film, The Fountainhead, takes place, in part, in a stone quarry. “The new company will work on film, television, and animation, and which Snyder described as a ‘sacred creative space’ that was four years in the making.”

The Internet Movie Database (IMDB) has created a page to track developments of the new Zack Snyder Fountainhead film, usually a good sign that it’s beyond the theoretical stage.

“Snyder’s views on heroism thus might be perfectly suited to properly present Rand’s Roark, whose heroism is expressed via the freely chosen expression of his own genius, ignoring or fighting against the pressures of the leading minds of his field, of the market, and of other people’s needs.”

“Zack Snyder’s announcement on Thursday that he has ‘been working on [Ayn Rand’s] The Fountainhead, because he’s always ‘felt like it was such a thesis on the creative process and what it is to create something’ only surprised those who haven’t been paying attention to Snyder’s particular brand of formally derivative, philosophically empty film-making, in which rich comic-book tapestries are ripped from their panels and transformed into pointless spectacles of sex and violence.”

Director Zack Snyder, best known for action and science fiction films, is working on film adaptation of The Fountainhead. “I’ve always felt like The Fountainhead was such a thesis on the creative process and what it is to create something. Warner Bros. owns [Ayn Rand’s] script and I’ve just been working on that a little bit.”