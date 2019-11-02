You Can’t Sing That! SJWs Slam Bud Sugar Band

When the Bud Sugar band released the song Snowflake, which mocks social justice crybullies in a lighthearted way, the initial response was very positive. The song is catchy and makes its point with humor — what’s not to like? Well, the very people who most need to take its gentle message to heart eventually heard about it, were horribly “offended” of course, and couldn’t wait to tell everyone on social media just how really really offended they were. In response to this snowstorm of hate, the band has released this heartfelt apology, ahem:

Here’s the song in question. You can learn more about Bud Sugar and support the band via these links: YouTube Instagram Facebook Twitter Patreon Homepage

If that song didn’t offend you, here is some counseling to let you know to be offended at almost anything in just a few easy steps.