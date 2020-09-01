Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Yertle the Turtle | Short Film

Tagged:

Long before Theodor Seuss Geisel, a.k.a. Dr. Seuss, wrote childrens’ stories, he was a political cartoonist.  His early cartoons mocking fascism helped launch his career.  Yertle the Turtle, with its “power corrupts” theme is said to have been inspired by Hitler, and the character was originally drawn with a Hitler-style mustache.  Although the animation in this telling is just adequate, it’s true to the original story and John Lithgow narrates with style.

Additionally, there have been two musical renditions of the story.  This one with singer-songwriter Andrae Crouch…

…and this one, with the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Links

Book: iYertle the Turtle and Other Stories
Huffington Post: Yertle The Turtle Banned For Being ‘Too Political’
CTV News: Yertle the Turtle ban lifted in British Columbia classrooms
CNN: Serious Seuss: Children’s author as political cartoonist
The Atlantic: When Dr. Seuss Took On Adolf Hitler
PBS: The Political Dr. Seuss
Wikipedia: Political Messages of Dr. Seuss

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.