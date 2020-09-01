Yertle the Turtle | Short Film

Long before Theodor Seuss Geisel, a.k.a. Dr. Seuss, wrote childrens’ stories, he was a political cartoonist. His early cartoons mocking fascism helped launch his career. Yertle the Turtle, with its “power corrupts” theme is said to have been inspired by Hitler, and the character was originally drawn with a Hitler-style mustache. Although the animation in this telling is just adequate, it’s true to the original story and John Lithgow narrates with style.

Additionally, there have been two musical renditions of the story. This one with singer-songwriter Andrae Crouch…

…and this one, with the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

