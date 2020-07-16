FREE ON HBO UNTIL AUGUST 4th

An underground railroad in the Russian republic of Chechnya risks all to protect gay people from the government’s official policy of torture and extermination. [ Welcome to Chechnya credits: Dir: David France/ Olga Baranova, David Isteev, Maxim Lapunov/ 107 min/ Documentary/ Democide, Government as Bigot, Government as Torturer, Sexual Liberty/ 2020]

“A testament to human kindness, ingenuity and courage.”

–The Guardian



“With Chechnya, Director David France goes behind enemy lines in an ongoing crisis: the systematic beatings, torture and ‘honor killings’ of LGBT people under the Putin-backed regime of strongman dictator Ramzan Kadyrov. The government claims that there are no queer people in the country, but as we learn from first-hand testimony from the film’s courageous subjects — and from terrifying cellphone footage of violent acts — they have been forced into silence in a country where families are encouraged to shun, report and even kill their own ‘deviant’ family members.”

–The Wrap

“See this film. See it now. This is tour de force documentary filmmaking on a level rarely seen and experienced.”

–Film Threat

“Welcome to Chechnya balances cold indignation over the barbarism being allowed to continue through scorching emotional impact in the personal stories.”

–Hollywood Reporter

