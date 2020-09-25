Was Masked Protestor Economist Paul Krugman?

In a brief interview, a BLM protestor, wearing glasses and with a professorial air, defends the burning of buildings on the grounds that it stimulates the economy. All that has a hint of economist Paul Krugman, who famously argued that an alien invasion would be good for the economy since it would stimulate activity, entirely missing the point of the Bastiat’s Broken Window Fallacy. It’s probably not Krugman, but didn’t someone once say “Practical men who believe themselves to be quite exempt from any intellectual influence, are usually the slaves of some defunct economist”?

Krugman has become the brunt of some memes for his views.