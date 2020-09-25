Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Was Masked Protestor Economist Paul Krugman?

In a brief interview, a BLM protestor, wearing glasses and with a professorial air, defends the burning of buildings on the grounds that it stimulates the economy. All that has a hint of economist Paul Krugman, who famously argued that an alien invasion would be good for the economy since it would stimulate activity, entirely missing the point of the Bastiat’s Broken Window Fallacy. It’s probably not Krugman, but didn’t someone once say “Practical men who believe themselves to be quite exempt from any intellectual influence, are usually the slaves of some defunct economist”?

Krugman has become the brunt of some memes for his views.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.