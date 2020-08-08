This documentary profile of libertarian economist Walter Williams outlines his positions on government’s effect on the black community, and offers a brief biography of his rise from child of the Philadelphia housing projects to noted author and commentator. [ Walter Williams: Suffer No Fools credits: Dir: Anthony Machi/ Larry Elder, Douglas H. Ginsburg/ 56 min/ Documentary/ Econ 101, Libertarian Heroes/ 2014]

Note: the full documentary can typically be found online via FreetoChooseMedia or YouTube.



“On the major social and political issues of our time, Walter Williams is one of America’s most important and provocative thinkers. He is black, yet he opposes affirmative action. He believes that the Civil Rights Act was a major error, that the minimum wage actually creates unemployment and that occupational and business licensure and industry regulation work against minorities and others in American business. Perhaps most importantly he has come to believe that it has been the welfare state that has done to black Americans what slavery could never do: destroy the black family. Williams expresses all of these provocative ideas and more in this new public television documentary.”

