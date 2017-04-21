Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Two Libertarian Films Open Friday, April 21st

Two libertarian films — The Promise, and Citizen Jane: Battle for the City — open on April 21st.

Don’t judge The Promise by it’s online ratings. The film, which tells the story of the Armenian Holocaust, is getting trolled in a big way by deniers, possibly backed by the Turkish government. Per the Washington Post, “The Promise doesn’t officially open in theaters until Friday. But on IMDb, a website where people can rate movies, the film has received more than 120,000 ratings — nearly 62,000 of them the lowest: one-star.” Historians say that as many as 1.5 million Armenians were murdered by the Turkish government, but the latter has organized a concerted effort to deny that. This is the first major film to break through the stonewalling.

Citizen Jane: Battle for the City is a documentary about Jane Jacobs, a journalist who discovered spontaneous order in city development — and who fought to a standstill NYC’s vision of a bulldozed, centrally-planned urban landscape. About her the Mises Institute wrote: “The conclusions she reached…were remarkably similar to those Ludwig von Mises and Friedrich Hayek had reached earlier by different routes. A city is, at base, a marketplace. It is a spontaneous order. It cannot be planned. The people who try to plan cities have failed above all because they have not comprehended the way the spontaneous order of cities works.”

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.