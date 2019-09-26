The Rise Of Jordan Peterson | Film News

This post tracks developments in “The Rise of Jordan Peterson” a new documentary on Canadian professor of psychology Jordan Peterson, whose brilliantly-reasoned views on personal responsibility and free speech are challenging left-wing advocates of political correctness on their most holy ground.

9-23-19 | Film To Premiere September 26th, Toronto

Per DemandFilm, The Rise of Jordan Peterson will premiere at Cineplex Yonge-Dundas, Toronto, ON. The site describes the film: “A rare, intimate glimpse into the life and mind of Jordan Peterson, the academic and best-selling author who captured the world’s attention with his criticisms of political correctness and his life-changing philosophy on discovering personal meaning. Christened as the most influential public intellectual in the western world, University of Toronto psychology professor Jordan Peterson skyrocketed to fame after he published a controversial viral video series entitled ‘Professor Against Political Correctness’ in 2016. Within 2 years, he sold over 3 million copies of his self-help book, 12 Rules For Life, and became simultaneously branded by some as an academic rockstar selling out theatres around the world, and by others as a dangerous threat to progressive society.”

9-23-19 | Jordan Peterson Film Under Cancel Culture Attack

Per Hollywood in ToTo, “Jordan Peterson is getting his closeup … but not without a fight. Hollywood in Toto reached out to the filmmakers behind the movie — producer Maziar Ghaderi and director Patricia Marcoccia — to learn more about the project. They share why a Toronto theater scrapped plans to show it and what even hardcore Peterson followers will learn from their documentary.”

9-18-19 | Toronto Cinema Cancels Showing

Per the National Post, “Filmmakers say a Toronto cinema has cancelled a weeklong screening of their documentary about Jordan Peterson, the controversial psychology professor known for opposing political correctness and refusing to use preferred gender pronouns. Director Patricia Marcoccia said the film, The Rise of Jordan Peterson, was scheduled for a theatrical run at the Carlton Cinema beginning in late September. Marcoccia said the theatre was apologetic but cancelled the screening because some employees were uncomfortable with it.”

8-5-19 | Documentary To Be Released In October

Per Deadline, “The documentary gives audiences a deeper look into the controversy surrounding Peterson. Whether you agree or disagree with him, we believe audiences will find the documentary captivating.”