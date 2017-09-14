Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

The Electoral College: Why It’s Brilliant in 5 Minutes

Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 US presidential election despite winning a majority of votes. The same thing happened to Al Gore in 2000. Many of Hillary Clinton’s disappointed followers are demanding that the electoral college be abolished, and Hillary has begun a press campaign for just that.

Shouldn’t “one person, one vote” prevail? Why do we let this antiquated system continue? In election after election, it seems as though the “fly-over” part of the country keeps foiling candidates hugely popular in NYC and LA. As explained in this short film, that is exactly what the electoral college is supposed to do: insure that heavily-populated regions of the country — whatever their political inclinations — are not able to disenfranchise and dominate geographic minorities in remote or less-densely populated states.

The system was deliberately designed to require candidates to consider the interests of the whole country, not just part of it, such that any candidate derisively dismissing a large part of the country as “deplorables” would lose. She just did.

That’s not a bug — it’s a feature.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.