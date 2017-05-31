Teachers Unions Explained

A supporter of teachers unions is questioned about her belief that the unions need more money and power, in this short animated film. More films on government schools may be found here.
Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World
Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries
A supporter of teachers unions is questioned about her belief that the unions need more money and power, in this short animated film. More films on government schools may be found here.
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.