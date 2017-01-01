In 1199 A.D., a veteran of the late King Richard's crusade discovers corruption and treason within the highest levels of English aristocracy and attempts to persuade the newly-crowned King John to adopt a Charter of Rights to protect the people...but the king has his own view on how to rule. [Dir: Ridley Scott/ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett, Matthew Macfadyen/ 140 min/ … [Read more...]
Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001)
Indian villagers take on British colonial troops in a high stakes game of cricket, the outcome of which will determine whether their village taxes (lagaan) will be raised to crushing levels or eliminated altogether. [Dir: Ashutosh Gowariker/ Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley/ 224min/ Musical/ Anti-Taxation/ Indian/ Hindi with English subtitles] The premise here is … [Read more...]
Kidco (1984)
A fertilizer company started by a group of kids is nearly destroyed by government agencies. Story inspired by actual events. [Dir: Ronald F. Maxwell/ Scott Schwartz, Cinnamon Idles, Tristine Skyler/ 104 min/ Family, Comedy/ Pro-Capitalism, Anti-Regulation, Anti-Taxation, Creator as Hero] It may seem hard to believe, but one of the largest fertilizer companies in San … [Read more...]
Harry’s War (1981)
A mild-mannered postman, driven to extremes by IRS injustice, single-handedly takes on the U.S. government. Based on actual IRS cases. [Dir: Kieth Merrill/ Edward Herrmann, Geraldine Page, Karen Grassle/ 98 min/ Comedy, Drama/ Anti-Taxation] This is one of the most popular films among libertarians, and with good reason. It tells the story of a man who becomes galvanized … [Read more...]
The Mark of Zorro (1974)
When a young Spaniard finds his hometown squeezed by the high taxes of an authoritarian government, he responds in the guise of the masked-hero Zorro. [Dir: Don McDougall/ Frank Langella, Ricardo Montalban, Gilbert Roland/ 78 min/ Action-Adventure/ Anti-Taxation, Corrupt Government] Zorro: “It is not theft to steal from a thief. It is merely irony. It is not murder to … [Read more...]
Dr. Syn, Alias the Scarecrow (1964)
Finding his parish flock taxed into poverty, a country vicar secretly takes on the king’s taxmen by night in the guise of a hideous scarecrow. [Dir: James Neilson/ Patrick McGoohan, George Cole, Tony Britton/ 129 min/ Action-Adventure, Family/ Anti-Draft, Anti-Taxation] “Unjust laws can be altered as well as made by men ... Taxed out of existence, robbed of their … [Read more...]
Johnny Tremain (1957)
A young man in eighteenth-century Boston becomes involved in the revolutionary events of his time and fights the good fight against authoritarian rule. [Dir: Robert Stevenson/ Hal Stalmaster, Luana Patten, Jeff York/ 80 min/ American Revolution, Anti-Taxation, Right to Secede] This historical fiction mixed with fact gives us an intimate view of the early events of the … [Read more...]
Green Grow the Rushes (1951)
WINNER: TOP 25 LIBERTARIAN FILMS The citizens of a small town in England outwit meddling officials from the Ministry of Agriculture. [Dir: Derek Twist/ Roger Livesey, Honor Blackman, Richard Burton/ 77 min/ Comedy/ Britain/ Anti-Regulation, Anti-Taxation] No trailer available. “Unfortunately, Fitchwick, these marsh people refuse to recognize any authority. They claim to … [Read more...]
Whiskey Galore (1949)
When the people of a small British island recover whiskey from a sinking ship, an uptight government official attempts to ruin their fun. [Dir: Alexander Mackendrick/ Basil Radford, Joan Greenwood, James Robertson Justice/ 80 min/ Comedy/ Britain/ Anti-Taxation] Wife: “If the salvage people won’t touch it, would it really be so terrible if the people here did get a few … [Read more...]
Knickerbocker Holiday (1944)
A corrupt city council and arrogant governor in early America are reformed by a newspaper editor with radical ideas of liberty. [Dir: Harry Joe Brown/ Nelson Eddy, Charles Coburn, Constance Dowling/ 85 min/ Musical-Dance, Comedy/ Corrupt Government, American Revolution, Anti-Taxation] This film begins with the tongue-in-cheek proviso that any similarity between the city … [Read more...]