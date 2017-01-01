Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Robin Hood (2010)

In 1199 A.D., a veteran of the late King Richard's crusade discovers corruption and treason within the highest levels of English aristocracy and attempts to persuade the newly-crowned King John to adopt a Charter of Rights to protect the people...but the king has his own view on how to rule. [Dir: Ridley Scott/ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett, Matthew Macfadyen/ 140 min/ … [Read more...]

Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001)

Indian villagers take on British colonial troops in a high stakes game of cricket, the outcome of which will determine whether their village taxes (lagaan) will be raised to crushing levels or eliminated altogether. [Dir: Ashutosh Gowariker/ Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley/ 224min/ Musical/ Anti-Taxation/ Indian/ Hindi with English subtitles] The premise here is … [Read more...]

Kidco (1984)

A fertilizer company started by a group of kids is nearly destroyed by government agencies. Story inspired by actual events. [Dir: Ronald F. Maxwell/ Scott Schwartz, Cinnamon Idles, Tristine Skyler/ 104 min/ Family, Comedy/ Pro-Capitalism, Anti-Regulation, Anti-Taxation, Creator as Hero] It may seem hard to believe, but one of the largest fertilizer companies in San … [Read more...]

Harry’s War (1981)

A mild-mannered postman, driven to extremes by IRS injustice, single-handedly takes on the U.S. government. Based on actual IRS cases. [Dir: Kieth Merrill/ Edward Herrmann, Geraldine Page, Karen Grassle/ 98 min/ Comedy, Drama/ Anti-Taxation] This is one of the most popular films among libertarians, and with good reason. It tells the story of a man who becomes galvanized … [Read more...]

The Mark of Zorro (1974)

When a young Spaniard finds his hometown squeezed by the high taxes of an authoritarian government, he responds in the guise of the masked-hero Zorro. [Dir: Don McDougall/ Frank Langella, Ricardo Montalban, Gilbert Roland/ 78 min/ Action-Adventure/ Anti-Taxation, Corrupt Government] Zorro: “It is not theft to steal from a thief. It is merely irony. It is not murder to … [Read more...]

Dr. Syn, Alias the Scarecrow (1964)

Finding his parish flock taxed into poverty, a country vicar secretly takes on the king’s taxmen by night in the guise of a hideous scarecrow. [Dir: James Neilson/ Patrick McGoohan, George Cole, Tony Britton/ 129 min/ Action-Adventure, Family/ Anti-Draft, Anti-Taxation] “Unjust laws can be altered as well as made by men ... Taxed out of existence, robbed of their … [Read more...]

Johnny Tremain (1957)

A young man in eighteenth-century Boston becomes involved in the revolutionary events of his time and fights the good fight against authoritarian rule. [Dir: Robert Stevenson/ Hal Stalmaster, Luana Patten, Jeff York/ 80 min/ American Revolution, Anti-Taxation, Right to Secede] This historical fiction mixed with fact gives us an intimate view of the early events of the … [Read more...]

Green Grow the Rushes (1951)

WINNER: TOP 25 LIBERTARIAN FILMS The citizens of a small town in England outwit meddling officials from the Ministry of Agriculture. [Dir: Derek Twist/ Roger Livesey, Honor Blackman, Richard Burton/ 77 min/ Comedy/ Britain/ Anti-Regulation, Anti-Taxation] No trailer available. “Unfortunately, Fitchwick, these marsh people refuse to recognize any authority. They claim to … [Read more...]

Whiskey Galore (1949)

When the people of a small British island recover whiskey from a sinking ship, an uptight government official attempts to ruin their fun. [Dir: Alexander Mackendrick/ Basil Radford, Joan Greenwood, James Robertson Justice/ 80 min/ Comedy/ Britain/ Anti-Taxation] Wife: “If the salvage people won’t touch it, would it really be so terrible if the people here did get a few … [Read more...]

Knickerbocker Holiday (1944)

A corrupt city council and arrogant governor in early America are reformed by a newspaper editor with radical ideas of liberty. [Dir: Harry Joe Brown/ Nelson Eddy, Charles Coburn, Constance Dowling/ 85 min/ Musical-Dance, Comedy/ Corrupt Government, American Revolution, Anti-Taxation] This film begins with the tongue-in-cheek proviso that any similarity between the city … [Read more...]

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.