Apparently Ayn Rand’s The Fountainhead was made into a film in India in 1958. The only copy I can find (on youtube) has no English subtitles. But still, cool that it exists. “‘Surya Toran is the name of a dream. Surya Toran is synonymous to achievement and wonder. Uttam kumar (somnath mukherjee) plays the role of a superb architect.”

Related