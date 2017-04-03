School Inc. (2017)

PREMIERES 4/4 ON PBS — AIRS THROUGHOUT APRIL– CHECK LOCAL LISTINGS

Why doesn’t the education sector innovate like other economic sectors and industries? Cato’s Andrew Coulson investigates. School Inc. credits: [Dir: Andrew Coulson/ 180 min/ Documentary/ Government Schools]

Episode I: The Price of Excellence

“Coulson explores the educational establishment, its history and the politics that sometimes impede the growth of good schools, effective teachers, as well as the involvement of entrepreneur educators. He begins his journey in a one-room schoolhouse in 19th century New England. During the industrial revolution in the 19th century, inventions like New England’s automated textile mills give rise to innovations that are quickly replicated, but not so in the education field, notes Coulson. Horace Mann (1796-1859), the lawyer and legislator who became America’s first head of a state board of education recognized this lack as a significant problem in education. As Mann put it, ‘…if any improvement in principles or modes of teaching is discovered in one school, instead of being published to the world, it dies with the discoverer… Now if a manufacturer discovers a new mode of applying steam power, the information flies over the country at once, the old machinery is discarded, the new is substituted.’ Through Mann’s efforts to put education into the hands of state-appointed experts and state-trained teachers, universal public education was born. From New England, Coulson travels to East Los Angeles, CA, to tell the story of Jamie Escalante, a math teacher at Garfield High, and the educational excellence he created in the classroom, a story which would became the subject of the Hollywood film Stand and Deliver. Episode one concludes in Seoul, South Korea, where students eagerly enroll in afterschool tutoring programs called ‘Hagwons,’ and we meet teachers who are considered rock stars in education, one professor disclosing his annual salary is more than a million dollars.” ––Cato

Episode 2: Push or Pull

“Coulson investigates why excellent private schools in America such as Cranbrook High in Bloomfield, MI, have not ‘scaled up’ to replicate their excellence on a larger scale, and ultimately, serve more students. But is there some place where scaling up excellence is happening? To answer the question, School Inc. looks at America’s charter schools like the Knowledge is Power Program (KIPP) Academy in Austin, TX, part of the highly successful KIPP network of schools; the SABIS School in Springfield, MA; and the American Indian Charter School in Oakland, CA. Even though some charter schools are highly successful, when they are seen to compete with public schools, some public school districts have voted to shut down the charter school. But not every charter and public school encounter has a negative outcome. When Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans, the city’s charter schools provided the facilities and services the other schools needed. Coulson ends this episode in South America with a comparison of how the success of Chile’s wine industry set the scene for the growth of the country’s successful school networks.” ––Cato

Episode 3: Forces and Choices

“Coulson examines the success of for-profit education traveling to private schools in Sweden, India, and London, where the resistance to education as a business has lessened. In Sweden, where all private schools are fully tax supported and parents can choose between these ‘free’ schools and the local public schools, Coulson pays a visit to two different private schools. At the International English School, strict rules on student behavior are extolled and there is a high degree of student-teacher interaction. At Kunskapsskolan he learns about the profit motive and the school’s expansion not only in Sweden but also in London. Peje Emilsson, administrator at Kunskapsskolan says, ‘…all entrepreneurs who succeed are being driven by the goal to change something. Profit is a receipt to show that you’ve done it in a successful way, but the primary goal is not to make a lot of money.’ In India there are private schools that serve poor students and parents at little more than a dollar a week. Internationally acclaimed educational researcher James Tooley, who has spent 10 years in India studying both the private and free public (or government) schools, comments on the abuses in the government school system contrasted with the achievements of these private schools. The series comes full circle back to the English countryside where the Industrial Revolution began and reiterates the premise that education is the only field in which successful entrepreneurship is not celebrated.” —Cato

