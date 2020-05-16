Remy: Surfin’ USA (Beach Boys Lockdown Parody)

In the COVID-19 panic of 2020, California went so far as to ban outdoor activities like surfing and even arrested surfers, imposing a penalty of $1,000. Libertarian comedian/songwriter Remy responds in this short Surfin’ USA parody.
Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World
Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.