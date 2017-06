The new short film from India, Meri Beti Sunny Leone Banna Chaahti Hai, features an attractive young Randian feminist explaining to her shocked parents that she wants to do porn. You can’t help but doubt the wisdom of her decision despite all the articulate arguments, but the film is nonetheless notable for its portrayal of an Ayn Rand-quoting woman stating bluntly that her body and her sexuality are her property, and hers alone.

