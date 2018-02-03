New On Netflix & Amazon Prime

The following libertarian films are new on Netflix streaming or Amazon Prime.

February

Amazon Prime just added the original version of Red Dawn. When this film was released in 1984, the Soviet Union was still an empire, occupying Eastern Europe, having just invaded Afghanistan a few years earlier, and with growing influence in both South America and Africa. Kissinger privately opined that we didn’t have a chance against communism and were only buying time. People needed hope, and films like this gave it to them. Thirty years later, Red Dawn is still popular. The film was remade in 2012. [Amazon link.]

January

Netflix streaming just added Dallas Buyers Club. “Having your medications controlled by an all-powerful regulatory agency is great, because you can never be too careful. Oh wait you can be too careful, like when you are *dying* and the agency won’t allow you have access to experimental meds because…safety first. That was the situation in 1988, when thousands of AIDs victims were being eaten alive by a hellish virus and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) denied them access to life-saving medications. Fortunately, the world has heroes; in this case, the hero was AIDs patient Ron Woodruf, an ordinary man turned outlaw angel, who defied the FDA to smuggle unapproved pharmaceutical drugs into the U.S. in order to treat fellow victims of HIV. Dallas Buyers Club won three Academy Awards and was nominated as well for Best Picture.” —MissLiberty.com [Netflix link.]