New On Netflix & Amazon Prime

February
Amazon Prime just added the original version of Red Dawn. When this film was released in 1984, the Soviet Union was still an empire, occupying Eastern Europe, having just invaded Afghanistan a few years earlier, and with growing influence in both South America and Africa. Kissinger privately opined that we didn’t have a chance against communism and were only buying time. People needed hope, and films like this gave it to them. Thirty years later, Red Dawn is still popular. The film was remade in 2012.  [Amazon link.]

January
Netflix streaming just added Dallas Buyers Club. “Having your medications controlled by an all-powerful regulatory agency is great, because you can never be too careful. Oh wait you can be too careful, like when you are *dying* and the agency won’t allow you have access to experimental meds because…safety first. That was the situation in 1988, when thousands of AIDs victims were being eaten alive by a hellish virus and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) denied them access to life-saving medications. Fortunately, the world has heroes; in this case, the hero was AIDs patient Ron Woodruf, an ordinary man turned outlaw angel, who defied the FDA to smuggle unapproved pharmaceutical drugs into the U.S. in order to treat fellow victims of HIV. Dallas Buyers Club won three Academy Awards and was nominated as well for Best Picture.” —MissLiberty.com  [Netflix link.]

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.