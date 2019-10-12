Miss Virginia | Film News

This post tracks developments in “Miss Virginia” a new film that tells the true story of Virginia Walden Ford, a young mother who fought a pitched, ultimately victorious, battle with educational authorities to create the District of Columbia voucher program.

10-10-19 | NYC Leftist Group Slams Film

Per New York City Public School Parents, “Miss Virginia is new feature film due to open on Oct. 18, about a mom fighting for a DC voucher program so that her son can go to a better school. The film is supposedly “based on a true story” and is produced by Moving Picture Institute, which receives funding from the right-wing Koch brothers and Bradley Foundations.”

10-9-19 | Review in Forbes

Per Forbes, “The movie does not preach, it lets Walden Ford’s real-life story sear in its moral: parents need choice, and children cannot wait.”

9-5-19 | Daily Signal Interviews Real-Life Hero of Film, Virginia Walden Ford

Per The Daily Signal: “This week on Problematic Women, we interview the woman that inspired the new feature film Miss Virginia, Virginia Walden Ford. We talk to her about everything from her childhood years integrating the Little Rock, Arkansas, school system to working with President George W. Bush creating the D.C. Opportunity Scholarship Program to the star-studded cast of her new movie.”

8-29-19 | Film to Star Uzo Aduba

Per ETOnline: “Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba goes to Washington in the upcoming drama Miss Virginia…Directed by R.J. Daniel Hanna from a script by Erin O’Connor, the film also stars Vanessa Williams, Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us) and Adina Porter.”

7-23-19 | Release Date: October 18th, 2019

Per Blackfilm: “Vertical Entertainment has acquired the North America distribution rights to Miss Virginia, a drama inspired by a true story of a struggling inner-city mother who sacrifices everything to give her son a good education….Vertical Entertainment will be releasing the film in select theaters and on VOD October 18th.”