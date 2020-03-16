Mel Brooks And Son Max Give The Coronavirus Message We Need

In the interest of preserving anyone virtuous enough to visit this site, here’s a bit of non-political common sense from Mel Brooks and his son. Here’s some more detailed advice from the Center for Disease Control.
In the interest of preserving anyone virtuous enough to visit this site, here's a bit of non-political common sense from Mel Brooks and his son. Here's some more detailed advice from the Center for Disease Control.
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.