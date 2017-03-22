Love & Taxes “Pro-Tax” Movie Scores $2K in Box Office Opening

Love & Taxes “is a middle-aged coming-of-age story — a tale showing that even those on the fringes of our political and economic system long to become providers. It is also, quite possibly, the first ever pro-tax romantic comedy. Above all, Love & Taxes is the perfect comedy for our troubled political times.” That’s the description on the film’s official homepage.

IMDB lists the film as having been produced in 2015, but apparently it wasn’t until now that it got its first theater run. Opening weekend box office sales, at the one brave theater to carry it, were $1,698. Nonetheless, it’s up to four theaters now and sales to date are $11,403 in the first three weekends.

This rather minor film is nonetheless getting the overwhelming support of critics. Variety gave it a glowing review, calling it “an exuberant free-form comic-neurotic psychodrama.” The Los Angeles Times says “the movie’s wryly optimistic tone, Woody Allen-esque flights of fancy and enjoyable cast, including Helen Shumaker, Nicholas Pelczar and former U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich, make for a fun concoction.”