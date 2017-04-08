Little Pink House (2017)

Susan Kelo, a small-town nurse, fights against the eminent domain seizure of her home — all the way to the Supreme Court. Little Pink House credits: [Dir: Courtney Balaker/ Catherine Keener, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Aaron Douglas/ Drama/ Eminent Domain]

An official trailer is not yet available, but this clip from the film was released:

External Reviews of Little Pink House

“Little Pink House brings urgency to a fascinating, underexplored theme.”

–Hollywood Reporter

“Another brilliantly low-key demonstration of pathos by the still-singular Catherine Keener.”

–PopDust

“Kelo is among the many cases demonstrating that ordinary Americans are served best by the strict rule of law rather than by ‘progressive’ jurisprudence that empowers government officials.And that is the message strongly conveyed by the recently released movie about Susette Kelo’s fight with the arrogant officials in New London, CT.”

–Forbes

How to See It

[Currently Still in Film Festivals]

““We went through hell with this legal fight and in the end, we lost our homes and the view that we loved so much…But our battle helped unite the country and put the issue of eminent domain on the map. We hope this movie will inspire people to finish the job, to change the laws across the country and to ensure that no one has to go through what we went through.”

–Susan Kelo, quoted in National Post