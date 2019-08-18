Libertarian Comedians: A No Doubt Incomplete List

Libertarian comedians? Ten made this list, though there are likely many more. Of course, comedians are by their nature difficult to pin down into a political category — they tend to want to mock in many directions — but these selections have at least frequently tilted their comedic swords at the State.

Tim Allen



“Tim Allen gets to the elephant in the room fairly quickly.”

–Review Journal



Drew Carey



“I never thought I was a libertarian until I picked up Reason magazine and realized I agree with everything they had printed.”

–Drew Carey



Adam Carolla



“The kind of coal-black humor once found in many a stand-up routine.”

–Hollywood In Toto



Dominic Frisby



“Dominic Frisby (‘mercurially witty’ – the Spectator) is the world’s only financial writer and comedian.”

–MoneyWeek

Penn Jillette



“A magician who’ll loudly disdain magic, a comedian who doesn’t do straight comedy, and a provocative public intellectual.”

–Vulture

Jeremy McClellan



“Jeremy McLellan is a standup comedian from Charleston, South Carolina, where he has twice won citywide standup comedy competitions, and where Charleston City Paper named him the best local standup comic.”

–Cato Unbound



Tim Slagle



“A sort of libertarian Lenny Bruce.”

–Star Tribune

Dave Smith



“No stranger when it comes to speaking his mind about things that are considered by some to be politically incorrect.”

–AXS

Doug Stanhope



“Stanhope possesses a range of stunningly effective stand-up skills and a talent for subtle verbal phrasing. More importantly, he speaks out not only about sex and drugs and so-called perversions, but also about social and political hypocrisy. And his rants command attention because he clearly means every single thing he says.”

–TimeOut

“Smart, passionate, impressively quick witted and bursting with infectious confidence, this is stand up that grabs your attention and Alistair Williams is quickly solidifying his place as one of stand up’s most exciting rising stars.”

–The Comedy Club

