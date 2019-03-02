Jussie Smollett Is A Victim, Act II

The Hollywood Reporter, doing a little damage control for political hero of the Left Jussie Smollett, asks: “one question is whether the pressures and anxieties of modern fame played any role in Smollett’s seemingly inexplicable behavior.” It’s not really his fault that he fanned the flames of racial division and repeatedly lied about it. Fame did that! Time for plush rehab in Palm Springs, followed by a movie deal.

Maybe a simpler explanation is that Smollet was raised to be a left-wing activist and was just doing his bit for the movement. Per a 2016 NYT interview, which recently resurfaced: “My mom was in the movement with Bobby Seale and Huey Newton, and one of her first mentors was Julian Bond,” Mr. Smollett said of the Black Panther founders and the civil rights leader. “To this day, Angela Davis is one of her dearest friends. We’ve spent Mother’s Day with Angela.“ [Angela Davis, a lifelong communist, was linked to a notorious kidnapping and murder of four.] “Their sense of justice is very strong, and it permeates everything that they do,” said Alfre Woodard.”

Meanwhile, in this brilliant re-editing of his ABC interview, Jussie finally tells the truth.