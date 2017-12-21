“How Jack Became Black” Slated To Hit Theaters In 2018

Per IMDB, the film How Jack Became Black — which explores the mandatory racial categorization of people by governments — will hit theaters in 2018.
Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World
Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries
Per IMDB, the film How Jack Became Black — which explores the mandatory racial categorization of people by governments — will hit theaters in 2018.
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.