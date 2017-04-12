Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

I Am Or How Jack Became Black (2016)

A father forced by the public school system to categorize his mixed-race children by “primary race,” explores the silliness of racial identity. I Am Or How Jack Became Black credits: [Dir: Eli Steele/ 96 min/ Documentary/ Equality & Law, Individualism]

External Reviews of I Am Or How Jack Became Black

“A fascinating (and disturbing) exploration of the contemporary subordination of the individual to careerist bureaucracies and anti-humanist orthodoxies.”
–National Review

“There is a growing group in this country who feel that they cannot be simply placed into one racial category. Yet, what if that is exactly what society is trying to make them do? This is a battle we see taking place in the new documentary I am or How Jack Became Black.”
–The Black Geeks

How to See It

Buy DVD
Vimeo: Video on Demand
YouTube Video Search
Google Video Search

Links

Official Homepage
IMDB
Facebook
Google

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.