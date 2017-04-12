I Am Or How Jack Became Black (2016)

A father forced by the public school system to categorize his mixed-race children by “primary race,” explores the silliness of racial identity. I Am Or How Jack Became Black credits: [Dir: Eli Steele/ 96 min/ Documentary/ Equality & Law, Individualism]

“A fascinating (and disturbing) exploration of the contemporary subordination of the individual to careerist bureaucracies and anti-humanist orthodoxies.”

–National Review

“There is a growing group in this country who feel that they cannot be simply placed into one racial category. Yet, what if that is exactly what society is trying to make them do? This is a battle we see taking place in the new documentary I am or How Jack Became Black.”

–The Black Geeks

