Hollywood’s Left-Wing Coup Fantasy

The “loyal opposition” doesn’t seem very loyal these days. In two instances, Hollywood directors and writers seem to be flirting with the idea of a coup, either by the military or the Deep State.

Twitchy reports that “Duncan Jones, director of Moon and Source Code (and son of David Bowie) was looking for some input from ex-military early Tuesday morning. Seems he’s concerned about the GOP tampering with elections and the need for the military to step in and set things right.”

Separately, Entertainment Weekly says that in the new season of Showtime’s Homeland series will depict “the show’s heroes and villains alike struggling against an overreaching and civil rights-abusing president.” The country’s only hope, apparently, is that the Deep State will undermine the president.

