Hogg Hitler: The Little Dictator In The Making

Liberty Headlines reports: “A satirical video, Hogg Hitler, that overdubs fiery rhetoric of Adolf Hitler (in German) over a speech given by student activist David Hogg at Saturday’s ‘March for our Lives’ in Washington has earned it a warning to would-be viewers on YouTube.” Apparently, youtube has never heard of the Streisand Effect. The Drudge Report, which ranks #2 in news traffic across all media platforms, second only to MSN.com, took notice of youtube’s unusual care with this rather mild satire…and made it front page news.

Note: You will need to click the “watch on youtube” link, as youtube wants to make it difficult to see.

