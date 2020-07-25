Harrison Bergeron Movie: Where The Left Is Taking Us

If you want a vision of where the Left is taking us with all the current political agitation, watch a Harrison Bergeron movie — there are two to choose from. Both are based on a short story written by Kurt Vonnegut and envision a future in which everyone is equal in every way, enforced at all costs. Legal Insurrection has an excellent post on this, citing numerous ways in which enforced equality of outcomes are being pursued. The earlier 1995 Harrison Bergeron movie (reviewed here) is a full-length film and ranks among the top 25 libertarian films. The more recent version, entitled 2081, is a short film. You can find both on YouTube.

An example of where we are headed, away from a merit-based world toward a world of equality of outcomes, regardless of merit…