Guns And Freedom | Film News

This post tracks developments in “Guns And Freedom,” a documentary on the relationship between private gun ownership and human liberty.

2-26-20 | Film Not Cancelled, Just Self-Funding



The Guns and Freedom Facebook page responded to an inquiry about the status of the film: “The film has not been abandoned. Rather, we are self-funding the film. We will be setting up refunds ASAP.”

2-25-20 | Indiegogo Page Launched…And Cancelled



An Indiegogo fundraising page was launched for the film, but for some reason it was cancelled. Refunds are being made.

9-16-19 | Martin Durkin Interviewed



In this 33-minute interview, director Martin Durkin discusses Brexit, Guns & Freedom, climate change and more.

1-19-19 | Director Martin Durkin Announces Plans For Second Amendment Film



British documentary filmmaker Martin Durkin announced on twitter that he has “been in the US making a film on the Second Amendment, which enables the sovereign people to protect themselves against haughty tyrannical government. Returning home reminds me why it was deemed necessary.” Durkin has made several excellent pro-liberty documentaries including: Margaret: Death of a Revolutionary, about Margaret Thatcher’s efforts to roll back the State and liberate the UK economy; Britain’s Trillion Pound Horror Story, on the subject of rising government debt; The Great Global Warming Swindle, which reveals that there actually is a genuine scientific debate going on regarding climate change; and Brexit: The Movie, which argues persuasively that the UK should get out of the expanding supra-national government of the EU.