Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Friedrich Hayek Warned Us About Elizabeth Warren

It struck me when Elizabeth Warren recently proposed a wealth tax that it was a significant moment. Redistribution of private property has always been the end goal of the Left, of course, but I don’t recall a presidential hopeful ever stating it so bluntly. Warren is now promoting the idea on twitter. Her proposal applies only to the super-rich, as indeed the income tax was originally envisioned, but these things tend to expand. I was reminded of this quote from Nobel-prize winning economist Friedrich Hayek when asked what was the one most meaningful thing he would say to future generations. His reply is chilling.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.