Friedrich Hayek Warned Us About Elizabeth Warren

It struck me when Elizabeth Warren recently proposed a wealth tax that it was a significant moment. Redistribution of private property has always been the end goal of the Left, of course, but I don’t recall a presidential hopeful ever stating it so bluntly. Warren is now promoting the idea on twitter. Her proposal applies only to the super-rich, as indeed the income tax was originally envisioned, but these things tend to expand. I was reminded of this quote from Nobel-prize winning economist Friedrich Hayek when asked what was the one most meaningful thing he would say to future generations. His reply is chilling.

