FCC’s Ajit Pai Produces Video Mocking His Opponents

When current FCC Chairman Ajit Pai removed net neutrality rules imposed in 2015 by the Obama administration FCC, the reaction of the Left was swift and histrionic. CNN declared Ajit’s repeal “the end of the Internet as we know it,” an odd thing to say since the repeal simply returns rules to their 2014 state, when indeed we already had the Internet, pretty much the same Internet as we have today. Bernie Sanders, opining from one of this three houses, called the move “an egregious attack on our democracy.”

Ajit, who articulately explained in a Reason interview why he opposes net neutrality, has fired back with the video below, mocking those who say repeal of net neutrality will destroy the Internet.

