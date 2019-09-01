Dominic Frisby’s Hate Speech Song

British comedian Dominic Frisby has released another of his “libertarian love songs,” this time focused on what leftists call “hate speech.” Frisby is one of the thirteen included in this list of libertarian comedians.
Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World
Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries
British comedian Dominic Frisby has released another of his “libertarian love songs,” this time focused on what leftists call “hate speech.” Frisby is one of the thirteen included in this list of libertarian comedians.
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.