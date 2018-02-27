The pharmaceutical industry has been making some ads to remind the public of just what it is they do. This short film, Do Not Go Gentle: #GoBoldly, is an excellent tribute to America’s medical researchers. I think Ayn Rand would have liked it.
Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World
Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries
The pharmaceutical industry has been making some ads to remind the public of just what it is they do. This short film, Do Not Go Gentle: #GoBoldly, is an excellent tribute to America’s medical researchers. I think Ayn Rand would have liked it.
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.